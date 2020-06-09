Family seeks justice for man who died 2 years ago while arrested by Anaheim police – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Amid outrage at the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, a local family again demanded answers and arrests for the death of their son during an arrest in Anaheim more than two years ago.

On March 2, 2018, Anaheim Police Department officers confronted Christopher Eisinger, 35, while responding to reports of a suspicious person in a residential neighborhood. According to the police, Eisinger resisted arrest.

Eisinger's family says that images from body cameras dispute that characterization. The family also alleges that the police did not administer CPR when Eisinger began struggling to breathe.

What was your crime that night? Walking in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong skin color, ”said mother Katrina Eisinger. "I want justice."

At that time, the District Attorney's Office ruled that his death was not due to excessive force.

A spokesperson said the department is considering reopening cases when new evidence is brought to light, but said it has not happened in this case.