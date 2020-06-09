Family and protesters demand answers for CHP murder of vehicle theft suspect Erik Salgado in Oakland – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Hundreds of protesters, along with the family of an Oakland man killed over the weekend in a shooting involving a California Highway Patrol officer, demanded answers Monday about why he had to die. in a shower of gunfire after a chase. .

Erik Salgado, 22, was behind the wheel of a stolen 2018 Dodge Challenger when the fatal confrontation took place in the 9600 block of Cherry St. around 10:46 p.m. Saturday. Media reports say the car was one of dozens stolen from a looted dealership last week in San Leandro, one of the Bay Area cities hardest hit by civil unrest, looting and destruction when protests George Floyd's turned violent.

His pregnant girlfriend was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition at a local hospital. No injuries were reported to CHP officers.

Salgado's family claimed he was shot 40 times after the chase ended in the East Oakland neighborhood. On Monday, hundreds of people marched in the neighborhood near Salgado's mother's home on Monday afternoon to demand justice.

"I want them to be honest about it," said Salgado's sister, Amanda Majaio-Boaso. "We just want to know why they shot him. Why did it go 40 times? Why not try other methods to get him out of the car?

The CHP told KPIX 5 that they want to provide full transparency about what happened that night, but they cannot speak because it was the Oakland Police Department investigation.

"I have no idea if it was stolen or not," said Majaio-Boaso. "If so, is that the reason he was shot 40 times?"

"Firing 40 rounds with assault rifles, they could have hit the children, they could have killed people in their homes and it's just unacceptable," said Hoku Jeffrey with the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action.

Oakland Police and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office were conducting investigations, as was the CHP. Police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said the department will release additional details of the shooting on Tuesday.

"The city of Oakland is committed to conducting a rigorous and transparent investigation into this fatal shooting that occurred in our city," Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said in part in a statement Monday night.