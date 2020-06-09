Fall Out Boy Back Black Lives imports organizations with a donation of $ 100,000

WENN

In a published statement, the rock band led by Pete Wentz reveals that they divided the amount between the National Bail Out and the Black Visions Collective to support the movement.

Up News Info –

fall out Boy They have donated $ 100,000 (£ 78,060) to two organizations promoting the work of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The American rock band, led by Pete wentzHe divided the money, taken from his Fall Out Boy Fund, launched in 2017, between the National Bail Out and the Black Visions Collective.

"When you discover rot inside your house, you don't just paint on it. You take it apart and rebuild a better house," they wrote in a statement on Twitter. "We support the black community in fighting racial inequality, injustice, and police brutality by pledging $ 100,000 from the Fall Out Boy Fund this summer."

"We realize that this is a marathon, not a sprint, and we plan to continue and expand our support."

<br />

Fall Out Boy are the last musicians to donate to the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers. Other stars including Kanye West They have pledged financial support for the cause, while singers like Madonna and Halsey have been seen at the Black Lives Matter protests.