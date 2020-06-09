EXCLUSIVE: WA companies' urgent call for a prime minister to reopen the border

More than 30 percent of Western Australian tourism companies say they will sink unless prime minister hard edge with the eastern states it rises.

The Tourism Council has surveyed thousands of operators as the McGowan Government refuses to give a date to allow tourists to return to WA.

"There are 34 percent of companies that say they are not viable with interstate restrictions," the survey found.

"Only 26 percent agreed that their business could replace visitors from other states with visitors from WA."

WA is raising the meeting limit to 100 people in phase three, easing the restrictions. (Getty)

before the coronavirus pandemic , a record number of interstate visitors were heading west, increasing tourism spending by nearly $ 2 billion.

"This shows that interstate visitors are vital for tourism companies to survive and retain jobs in their regional cities," said Tourism Council Executive President Evan Hall. "We cannot keep jobs only with local tourism."

But Tourism Minister Paul Papalia is confident that companies can survive the ongoing shutdown with the East.

"I think right now we are providing the best opportunity for our businesses to open."

He said the current advice from the state chief of health was to keep the border closed until there is no community spread in other states.

Prime Minister Mark McGowan and Tourism Minister Paul Papalia in 2018. (Nathan Hondros)

Cable Beach Caravan Park owner Ron Beacham said the economic risk now outweighed the health risk and that the McGowan government needed to act quickly.

"They think this is for the best: that they will be voted for the next 20 years. Well, they will not, they will be expelled because unemployment will increase due to all this delay," Beacham said. said.

Beacham said she only has 48 of the 500 occupied caravan and camp bays and only 60 reservations for the July school holidays.

He pointed to Papalia for not fighting for the hard border to be torn down.

"He will be right," he said. "They pay him every week, but there are businesses everywhere that are going to go to the wall. These guys are taking drugs."

Health Director Andy Robertson will not recommend raising the border "until community spread in affected jurisdictions is eliminated, which will require at least a month to confirm (two 14-day incubation periods), not recommended the opening of interstate borders. "