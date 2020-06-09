Exciting! Ajay Devgn will fall in love with THIS actress in the RRR of SS Rajamouli

There is great excitement among fans over SS Rajamouli's mega budget movie. Entitled RRR, which stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, it will be the director's next big release after the Baahubali series. According to the latest reports, the makers have now cornered Shriya Saran to play the protagonist alongside Ajay Devgn in the movie. Rumored to be playing his wife, Shriya will soon fly to India to shoot her lot.

Giving details about her character in the masterpiece, Shriya Saran said in an Instagram Live session: "I have an emotional role in the movie that appears during the flashback episodes. I'm going to shoot with Ajay Devgn for the role in RRR. Hope to join the assemblies once the coronavirus blockade is lifted and international flights resume. "