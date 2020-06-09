Even after the only stage in Fairfax is looted, the owner supports George Floyd's protests – Up News Info Los Angeles

Sole Stage in Fairfax, a sneaker-lover's paradise that had clients like boxer Floyd Mayweather and NBA player Devin Booker, is an empty shell of himself after being looted during the recent riots in Los Angeles.

The May 30 protests in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis began Pan Pacific Park and spread to Beverly Hills, the Fairfax District and Melrose as the crowd grew. The stores along Rodeo Drive and Melrose were smashed and looted.

One of those stores was Sole Stage. Images from Chopper 2 that night showed the Sole Stage security door a few feet off the ground, with debris pouring out of the doors. In the street beyond, dozens of police surround the protesters who sat on the ground.

But for Sole Stage owner Saam Mobasseri, the loss of his inventory is a small price to pay for a real change in this country.

"You could lose $ 100,000 in inventory. I have insurance and could replace all of that product, ”said Mobasseri. "These children, this generation, are being raised to see what is happening and they cannot change their perspective, they are being affected. Not only are they losing lives, but the perspective of what is happening, they do not feel safe.

"And that's not the right way to be, it's to walk down the street, and instead of having someone to protect you, you're selective." Unlike someone sitting there saying: ‘Hello. This is for everyone. We are all the same. "And until then, I am 100% for what is happening, until there are 100% equal rights in all areas, and not based on the color of their skin," he said.

Bobby Hundreds, owner of The Hundreds, made a similar statement. The designer has partnered with the Billionaire Boys Club to raise money for Black Lives Matter.

The Hundreds X Billionaire Boys Club for Black Lives Matter https://t.co/6YyGM7gysJ – Bobby Hundreds (@bobbyhundreds) June 9, 2020

Other stores that were also looted included the second round at Melrose, Flight Club and Supreme.