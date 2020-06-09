Home Entertainment Evelyn Lozada denies that her ex-boyfriend Carl Crawford has been abusive to...

Evelyn Lozada denies that her ex-boyfriend Carl Crawford has been abusive to her!

Evelyn Lozada has spoken after the arrest of her ex-fiance, Carl Crawford, after he allegedly hit and strangled his baby mom recently; she says he was never abusive to her.

"My truth ♥ ️With everything that is happening in the world right now, I hate having to address this … I will always be empathetic to ANYONE who has experienced some form of domestic violence and in NO WAY could they undermine the alleged experience of any other That's his story to tell, "he wrote in the video caption.

