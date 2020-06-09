Evelyn Lozada denies that her ex-boyfriend Carl Crawford has been abusive to her!

Evelyn Lozada has spoken after the arrest of her ex-fiance, Carl Crawford, after he allegedly hit and strangled his baby mom recently; she says he was never abusive to her.

"My truth ♥ ️With everything that is happening in the world right now, I hate having to address this … I will always be empathetic to ANYONE who has experienced some form of domestic violence and in NO WAY could they undermine the alleged experience of any other That's his story to tell, "he wrote in the video caption.

"However, after numerous calls, tweets, DMs and bloggers claiming that I have been told that my ex-boyfriend, Carl Crawford, bullied me or physically hurt me, I felt like I needed to talk about my relationship with Carl," she continued.

"The Carl I've been hearing about lately isn't the one I know personally. During our 4-year engagement and while raising our son, Carl has never been violent or threatening. We have a positive relationship."

You can see the full post and watch the video below.