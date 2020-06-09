ESPN reorganization leaves Trey Wingo and Wendi Nix in & # 39; limbo & # 39 ;, says report

Two staples of "NFL Live,quot; on ESPN could be directed toward an exit from the company.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchland reported that Trey Wingo "is in limbo as the network continues to analyze changes in its audio and television lines."

Wingo has hosted the NFL Draft since Chris Berman's retirement and also hosts ESPN's national morning radio show "Golic and Wingo,quot; with Mike Golic. Wingo was particularly impressive in introducing the NFL Draft 2020 as the only person on camera in the ESPN studio due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Wingo's contract with the company has ended, and ESPN doesn't seem to have a clear role for him if they remove him from the radio.

Wingo previously hosted "NFL Live," but Marchland reported that Laura Rutledge, the host of "Get Up,quot; and "SEC Nation,quot; will take over as the main host for "NFL Live."

Rutledge will replace Wendi Nix on paper, whose future is also unclear.

"The Nix contract has ended," Marchland wrote. "ESPN is negotiating to bring her back, but with Disney and the network struggling as a result of the pandemic, it has been a difficult time for the company to make deals. It is unclear what Nix, 45, would do next on the network." .

Marchland has plenty of other ideas on possible moves on ESPN, specifically on the radio side involving well-known figures like Max Kellerman, Dan Le Batard, and Keyshawn Johnson.

It's unclear why decisions were made to remodel his radio and "NFL Live,quot; settings, but as ESPN tries to walk through the waters of minimal sports, changes appear to be coming.