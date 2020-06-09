Emily Giffin reflects on her criticism “ bad & # 39; & # 39; by Meghan Markle

Almost a month has passed since Emily Giffin headed by call Meghan Markle "false,quot; and "not maternal,quot;, but the author still He has another apology for leaving his chest.

"I need to be more careful about the impact of my words," said the Something Borrowed author told AP, through the Huffington Post. "Being unfiltered, which is what I have chosen to be and the person I am in real life, and the person you see on social media, definitely means that I will also make mistakes."

As readers will recall, Giffin made the comments against Markle publicly on social media on her son's first birthday. Archie Harrisonafter she uploaded a video of her reading a children's book. In screenshots of text messages shared by Giffin, the Something blue He also said the video was "awkward to watch,quot; and that Markle was "so fake,quot;, among other things.

He is now admitting to the publication that his comments "were not legitimate,quot; and that, in reality, "they were only bad."