Emily Giffin reflects on her criticism “ bad & # 39; & # 39; by Meghan Markle

Almost a month has passed since Emily Giffin headed by call Meghan Markle "false,quot; and "not maternal,quot;, but the author still He has another apology for leaving his chest.
"I need to be more careful about the impact of my words," said the Something Borrowed author told AP, through the Huffington Post. "Being unfiltered, which is what I have chosen to be and the person I am in real life, and the person you see on social media, definitely means that I will also make mistakes."
As readers will recall, Giffin made the comments against Markle publicly on social media on her son's first birthday. Archie Harrisonafter she uploaded a video of her reading a children's book. In screenshots of text messages shared by Giffin, the Something blue He also said the video was "awkward to watch,quot; and that Markle was "so fake,quot;, among other things.
He is now admitting to the publication that his comments "were not legitimate,quot; and that, in reality, "they were only bad."
In May, when Giffin made those comments, the author released a statement posted on her Instagram after receiving a backlash.
"I enjoy following celebrities and discussing them with my readers. I post dozens of IG stories per day in a very honest and unfiltered way, as if I were directly trusting with close friends. Also, I am very interested in the British monarchy. I have always been See the link in my bio for an essay I wrote in the days before Meghan and Harry were married. To be clear, I loved that a biracial American woman married the Royal Family. She seemed wonderful, something happy for everyone. " , wrote. "I celebrated their wedding by hosting a meeting here at my house and posting many, many photos."
She continued: "Also, I was horrified by the signs of racism against him. In the past few months, my feelings about BOTH and Meghan have changed. But I can say from the bottom of my heart that my criticism of Meghan has never had anything to do with it. With her race. Also, I understood why she wanted to leave the monarchy and forge her own path. However, I find flaws in the way she and BOTH handled things, and those feelings faded in later posts, including today. I can see how some of my posts may have felt crabby, and could be interpreted as racially nuanced. It was not my intention, but I understand that intention and impact are two very different things. And I'm really sorry for that negative impact. "