Elmer Fudd abandons the use of the rifle in the new restart of & # 39; Looney Tunes & # 39;

In response to gun violence, showrunner Peter Browngardt confirms that the infamous rabbit hunter will no longer brandish his cartoon rifle while pursuing Bugs Bunny.

Iconic "Looney Tunes" Character Elmer Fudd Retired His Rifle For HBO Max "Looney Tunes cartoon"A reboot of the classic Warner Bros. cartoons.

According to the New York Times, the infamous rabbit hunter will no longer brandish his cartoon rifle while pursuing his enemy Bugs Bunny, a modification in response to American gun violence.

In a brief glimpse of the publication, "Dance of Dynamite," Elmer Fudd wields a scythe, an attack stopped by the hare who shoves a burning stick of dynamite into Elmer's mouth.

"We are not making weapons," Peter Browngardt, series executive producer and showrunner, told the New York Times. "But we can do cartoon violence: TNT, the Acme stuff. All of that was kind of a right."

Despite the lack of weapons for Elmer and the character Yosemite Sam, Browngardt promised to recreate the original feel of the classic cartoons.

"I always thought, 'What if Warner Bros. had never stopped doing' Looney Tunes' cartoons?" Said Browngardt. "As much as we could, we treated production that way."