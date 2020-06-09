electronics: German government endorses "electronics you can trust,quot; – Latest news

The German government will commit millions of euros in funds for electronic research and development as part of a broader effort to reduce import dependency on equipment used in its critical infrastructure, it said on Tuesday.

Berlin has resisted calls from the United States to exclude Chinese provider Huawei from its telecommunications networks for national security reasons, but the ensuing debate has raised awareness that its technological shortcomings pose a threat in its own right.

"It is important for us to maintain our international competitiveness and our sovereignty in these key technologies," Research Minister Anja Karliczek said, highlighting fields such as healthcare, smart factories and driverless cars.

All three of Germany's telecom operators use all Huawei equipment on their existing networks, and as they upgrade to high-speed 5G technology, new equipment from abroad is subject to stricter scrutiny and certification.

Looking ahead to 6G, the next iteration of mobile communications technology, Karliczek said it would be vital to develop and source network equipment locally.

Karliczek announced a first prize of 25 million euros ($ 28 million) in funds from his ministry's "Technology You Can Trust,quot; initiative, for a project working on processors for state-of-the-art computing and two on artificial intelligence.

It issued a call for applications for a second tranche of 20 million euros. Overall, Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has earmarked € 400 million to support research and development in microelectronics.

Although the sums are reduced compared to the amount China and the United States are investing in electronic R,amp;D, the program symbolizes Germany's preference for pragmatic problem solving regarding political stance in the commercial sphere.

"We need the entire value chain, from chip design to semiconductor production," said Gunther Kegel, chairman of Germany's electronics industry group VDE.

