Ecosphere documentary released in virtual reality for Facebook Oculus by Melbourne studio Phoria

Sharing a virtual reality (VR) headset with complete strangers is a sanitation nightmare in the COVID-19 world.

Public displays are on hold, but unlike Hollywood's blockbusters, the Melbourne Phoria studio refuses to delay what it believes will revolutionize global environmental activism.

If an image is worth a thousand words, ecosphere it's as good as teleporting.

Melbourne Phoria studio is releasing a nature documentary, ecosphere, for VR headsets through Facebook's Oculus. (9News)

Filmed for the Oculus on Facebook, the nature documentary was filmed for five months in the savannahs of Kenya, the ancient jungles of Borneo (Malaysia) and the coral reefs of Indonesia's Raja Ampat.

Award-winning Phoria co-founder Trent Clews-de Castella says the series "is not the doom and gloom of climate change, but illuminates the makers of change on the ground."

"The power of virtual reality is empathy," he said.

Trent Clews-de Castella de Phoria hopes the documentary will bring changes. (9News)

"To be able to sit or stand face to face in front of these grassroots change makers who lead the world in environmental activism … the idea is to hear their stories, but suddenly you are seeing the impact of their work: swimming underwater with manta rays ".

The documentaries, released this week, were filmed with a 180-degree field of view using lenses "the same diameter as the human eye."

"The level of depth is just above anything we've seen," added Clews-de Castella.

The documentary is about people fighting against climate change. (9News)

"Overall, with 360 videos, people still focus within a 90-degree field of view … similar to how you would experience it in a movie theater.

"(This is) like in this sweet spot of making 2D and 360 movies.

Virtual reality is about "empathy," says Clews-de Castella. (9News)

"You don't have to touch the puck and hide behind a bush somewhere. You can actually heal it."

Phoria, Having just finished his third study with virtual reality therapy to reduce pain and anxiety for patients at Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, he discovered that animals are the most powerful trigger for "joy."

It is a connection in which Clews-de Castella is betting to change the fundraising for the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

"Why stand in a corner with a clipboard, when I could really transport you to that message and connect with it on an emotional level?" he said.

"We believe that this is the path that will drive eternal behavior change."