Duncan Clark leaving Universal; Veronika Kwan Vandenberg joins as Head of International Distribution – Up News Info

BREAK: In a surprising turn of events, 41-year veteran universal president of international distribution and industry veteran Duncan Clark will step down in August, transitioning to a consulting position in the studio. Replacing Clark is Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, who spent 28 years at Warner Bros and was the most recent president of International Distribution and Growth Initiatives at that studio, before leaving in 2018. She will be based in Los Angeles and will report to Donna Langley, president. from Universal Filmed. Entertainment group.

I understand that the separation from London-based Clark is amicable and may have been influenced by the relocation of the post to Los Angeles. With Kwan Vandenberg in Universal City, this effectively moves oversight of Uni's offshore distribution out of London and back to Hollywood. Niels Swinkels, EVP International Distribution, is already based there, although Simon Hewlett, President of International Marketing, will remain in the UK.

Kwan Vandenberg is a respected distribution executive who joins Universal with a strong track record of success in innovation and fluency in the international market, as well as deep relationships with filmmakers and exhibitions. He will work closely with Clark, as well as Swinkels and Hewlett in the coming months to manage the transition process. He will oversee a highly experienced distribution organization in Los Angeles, London and international territories that will continue to be led by Swinkels. He will also work closely with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer Peter Levinsohn and Universal President of Home Distribution Jim Orr as well as Universal President of Global Marketing Michael Moses.

Clark has 14 years at Universal, London, and has had a decades-long career in the international distribution and marketing business. He is a successful, beloved, and highly respected executive throughout the industry; an intelligent direct shooter with biting and cherished ingenuity, and great stories to tell whom, personally, it has been a pleasure working with (my only reason for annoyance with him is that he is an avid defender of Arsenal).

During his time with Universal, Clark was instrumental in the studio's success at the global box office. Under his leadership, Universal experienced some of the most profitable years in its history. In 2015, UPI achieved its best year by breaking numerous records at the international box office, becoming the first studio to raise more than $ 4B abroad. Clark achieved international success and growth for the studio's most notable brands and franchises, including Jurassic World, Fast & Furious, Despicable Me / Minions and Blumhouse movies.

In addition, he helped build Illumination's profile as a leading animation brand worldwide, with extraordinary growth in Japan, China, and Latin America. Clark was responsible for building Universal's China office and recruiting the leadership team, which has led to sustained success in that market. He also helped create an innovative investment / distribution organization in Japan with the Dentsu / Toho / Toho Towa association.

Most recently, Clark was instrumental in bringing the James Bond franchise to Universal. The studio will release the next movie in the iconic series, No time to die, internationally. (For more on Clark's background, see below.)

In the most recent role of Kwan Vandenberg, he oversaw Warner Bros international theater distribution activities, including local productions and a special focus on theater strategy and partnerships in China. In addition, he collaborated in the global alignment of business and technology initiatives, while building associations to support new experiences in the theater. During his tenure at the World Bank, the executive was involved in managing many of the studio's iconic brands, including the eight Harry Potter Films, Fantastic beastsChristopher Nolan The dark knight Peter Jackson trilogy The Hobbit and Matrix trilogy, among others, and supervised the launch of more than 350 titles that accumulated more than $ 40 billion.

More about Duncan Clark's story:

Clark began his career in 1979 as Marketing Director for Cinema International Corporation, the original Paramount / Universal joint venture, working with titles like Brian's life from Monty Python, escape from Alcatraz and the original Star Trek movie. After working as Marketing Director for United Artists in 1980, Clark worked on films like Raging Bull, Heaven’s Gate, The French Lieutenant's Woman and Confidential – The latter began his long relationship with Bond producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

When UIP was formed in 1981, Clark became its Chief Marketing Officer, handling titles such as ET, Indiana Jones, Terms of Affection, Poltergeist, Octopussy and A sight to kill. He became head of sales and marketing in 1985.

In 1987, David Puttnam of Columbia Pictures hired Clark to be vice president of international marketing. Based in New York, he worked in Someone to take care of me cleaning and Roxane, among others. After Dawn Steel replaced Puttnam, Clark intervened at Brian De Palma's home. War coincidencesas well as the digitized version of Lawrence of Arabia and Terry Gilliam Baron Munchausen.

When Sony acquired Columbia / TriStar in 1989, Clark was vice president of marketing and moved to EVP International Marketing in 1991, based in Los Angeles. In 1996, he became President of the International Company. In total, before leaving Sony in 2000, Clark worked on titles like In The Line Of Fire, Prince of Tides, Sleepless In Seattle, Field of Dreams, Steel Magnolias, A Pow Good Men, Groundhog Day, Bad Boys, A League of Own, Boyz In the Hood, Bugsy, Terminator 2, Jumanji, Last Action Hero, My Girl, Men in Black, As Good As Possible, Sense and Sensibility, Erin Brockovich, Charlie & # 39; s Angels, White Single and Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon.

Since 2000, Clark has held production / consulting roles and taught at UCLA and USC. His marketing consulting credits for the period included those of Steven Spielberg. War of words and Munichand Bond's photo Royal Casino.

In 2006 Clark joined Universal Pictures International as EVP Distribution / Operations and in 2014 he was named President of International Distribution.