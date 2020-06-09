DualShock 4 back button accessory review: a good PS4 upgrade for $ 30

Sony DualShock 4 back button accessory. It costs $ 30 and adds two programmable buttons on the back of your PS4 controller. Jeff Dunn

For all the ways that the PlayStation 4 has outperformed the Xbox One in the past decade, Microsoft has had the advantage of selling an official upgraded controller. Its Elite series of gamepads comes with additional inputs, interchangeable button designs, adjustable trigger sensitivity, and other tricks that can give more dedicated Xbox One gamers a competitive advantage.

Meanwhile, Sony has relegated these types of accessories to third-party manufacturers such as Scuf and Astro, whose "premium,quot; controllers have been largely fine, but cannot provide the feature set or sense of harmony that a complete first-person professional controller. could.

The DualShock 4 back button accessory isn't exactly that. It has no "hair trigger locks,quot;, interchangeable joysticks, or many other special features. But it adds the most useful piece right away from any upgraded controller: two assignable rear paddles, which can duplicate any pair of buttons on the DualShock 4 itself. The idea is to give you faster or more convenient access to the inputs you use frequently in certain games. Because the device is so minimalist, it's so affordable: At $ 30, it's several times cheaper than most professional controllers, even considering the cost of a DualShock 4.

Crucially, it is also available. Sony initially released the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment in January, but the accessory sold out after a few weeks and was almost completely inaccessible for several months. We are posting this review today, after five months of regular use, because retailers only started restocking the device for the past week. Even now, availability is spotty in some stores.

Still, now that buying one is at least doable, the DualShock 4 back button accessory is worth checking out for a good many PlayStation 4 owners. While it can't match the flexibility of a true professional controller, it creates a place in the middle for those who want more of their PS4 controller but don't want to pay the price of a second console to get it.

Configuration and how it works

In general, the Back button Attachment is as simple as its name suggests. Fits any official DualShock 4 controller via the gamepad's audio jack. It is not too It's a hassle plugging it in, but it's likely to require a bit of fiddling at first – instead of slipping naturally into place, the accessory places its connectors on a rotating device, which should line up with the 3.5mm jack on the controller and the EXT port before firmly pressing Everything into place. It is far from ideal, but it shouldn't take more than a few tries to master it. From there, the attachment works on the DualShock 4's built-in battery and behaves like a part of the controller.

Once you've connected the Back button accessory, its small circular display lights up, and you can assign each rear paddle to an existing button on the controller. The interface technically uses an OLED panel, which helps save energy, but it's not flashy: all text is displayed in black and white.

Rear paddle programming is quick and painless. There are 16 potential links in total, covering each individual entry in the controller plus Share, the PS button, and the touchpad. (A binding allows you to configure a back button so it does nothing.) Press and hold the bottom of the OLED panel for about a second to enter binding mode, cycle through each entry using the corresponding palette you want to customize, then press the panel again to lock the profile in place. The back button accessory supports up to three profiles in total, which you can swap by double-tapping the OLED screen.

These profiles are stored in the back button accessory itself, so you can connect the device to a secondary DualShock 4 and pick it up exactly where you left it. Once an input is assigned to each back button, the accessory behaves like a native extension of the controller, so there is no additional friction when using the gamepad with a PC. With services like Steam or Google Stadia, which are officially compatible with DualShock 4, I was able to instantly use the back buttons just like I would on PlayStation 4, with no additional delays.

However, with an unsupported DualShock client like Epic Games Store, I still needed to download an emulation program like DS4Windows for games to recognize the gamepad, just as it would without the accessory equipped. Even then, exclusive stores like Control It still wouldn't recognize the elements of the PlayStation UI, so "B,quot; and "A,quot; existed in the game where O and X should be. This is all just to reiterate how perfectly the attachment works with the controller; once connected, it effectively becomes another part of DualShock 4, with all the ups and downs that entails.

There are a few ways that Sony could have expanded capabilities here. The attachment doesn't provide any buzz or physical feedback when swapping between profiles, for example, so you should generally rotate the controller to make sure it's in the correct settings. If you omit the entry you want to assign, you cannot scroll back, so you must press the corresponding back button another 16 times. There's also no way to assign button combinations to a single palette; Admittedly, this could present problems for things like online fighting games, but it could still simplify the game in games that rely on more complex inputs. (Other devices have almost let this genie out of the bottle anyway.) The focus on simplicity means there is also no way to link profiles to specific games; this is not common in other professional console based controllers, but it would be nice to launch it Gran Turismo Sport and that the attached file knows how to change the profile of the back button that I only use with that game.

All that said, there is no delay in post allocation and profile swapping, and it is always very easy to understand what the Back Button Attachment does at any given time. This is a simple device that does exactly what it promises, even if it only promises the basics.

Comfort

That would be debatable if the back button accessory wasn't comfortable to use during long gaming sessions. You can definitely feel it when connected: it adds 25g of barely noticeable extra weight (the controller weighs 210g on its own), but it covers just under half the back of the DualShock 4. It's almost completely made of plastic, so It feels like a $ 30 accessory in that regard, but the finish is smooth and easy to maintain.

The circular OLED display introduces a good bit of surface to both sides of the controller, but in practice it rarely gets in the way unless you have really big hands. (Mine are already on the bigger side and I had no problems). In general, the accessory hugs the DualShock 4 in a way that prevents it from touching the ground while the controller rests on a flat surface.

The back buttons extend to the edge of the gamepad's grips, with the actual clickable surface located towards the ends of each paddle, which meet the ring or middle fingers where they naturally sit. The elongated design and firm buttons make it difficult to register accidental presses. The buttons themselves don't have a deep sense of scrolling, you'll never want them to replace the L2 / R2 trigger buttons on a first-person shooter, but they're not stiff. Every performance is quick and fast.

Any annoyance will come from how far the reverse button attachment from the back of the DualShock 4 rises. It's a tricky balance: Sony has to give this design enough room to register the presses comfortably, but in doing so you must lift and stretch the ring or middle finger, depending on your grip, a little more than usual. For the most part, Sony finds a good middle ground; My fingers never felt seriously strained, even after several hours of continuous play. But it's different, and for games that don't take advantage of the extra buttons, a standard DualShock 4 will probably be more comfortable over time.

It is not a fair comparison, but the Xbox Elite Series 2 is much more enjoyable in this regard. All button mapping for that gamepad is done through an external app, so there is no need to have the back buttons connected to a bulky module. This allows the Elite's back buttons to be smaller and rest in a natural place in the controller's grips, without the need to position your fingers any differently than you would otherwise.

But then again, the Elite costs $ 180 and the back button accessory costs $ 30. The latter is still more than fine, both responsive and discreet enough. It doesn't feel flimsy or likely to break despite being plastic, and the fact that it doesn't sacrifice the DualShock 4's audio jack is excellent.

A quick note on battery life.

It's difficult to perform a standardized battery test on a device like this, as the way everyone uses the back button accessory will be different. My method was to play two games that depended on frequent use of the rear paddles (F1 2019 and Destiny 2) as continuously as possible. Every time I took a breath, I kept markers for exactly what time I stopped and restarted. I did the process a couple of times at least something they represent unforeseen variations, although both tests resulted in similar figures.

The bottom line is that the back button accessory make cause a slight drop in battery life, but probably not enough to be noticed right away, unless you specifically pay attention to it.With the back button accessory turned on, my DualShock 4 averaged 15 hours and 15 minutes of battery duration. Without it, that number increased to 16 hours and 50 minutes, about a 10% increase. Again, I can't be too declarative since I wasn't using a new controller. But it makes sense that adding a relatively low-power accessory would cause a relatively low drop in overall battery life.

