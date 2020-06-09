Drones film thousands of endangered turtles preparing to nest on the Great Barrier Reef

Australian researchers have captured beautiful aerial images of thousands of green turtles congregating on the edge of the Great Barrier Reef as they prepare to nest.



Scientists from the Queensland Government Department of Environment and Science (DES) captured the images using a drone at the world's largest green turtle colony on Raine Island, a vegetated coral cay some 620 kilometers northwest of Cairns.



Green turtles, named for the color of their cartilage and fats, are found mainly in tropical and subtropical waters, and migrate long distances between the feeding areas and the beaches where they emerged as hatchlings, some 35 years after their birth.



Thousands of endangered green turtles have been seen preparing to nest on the Great Barrier Reef. (Queensland DES)

The creatures are endangered and endangered due to hunting, over-collection of their eggs, loss of nesting places on the beach, and being trapped in fishing gear.



Raine Island is the largest remaining turtle colony in the world, but despite attracting a "massive aggregation,quot; of the creatures, scientists noted that they did not breed as expected due to flooding of nests and inhospitable terrain.



"We found that although these massive aggregations exist, the actual breeding is not working as well," DES Andrew Dunstan, of DES, told CNN, explaining that his team noted that the turtles were falling off the cliffs, getting caught in the heat and suffering flooding in their nests.



After implementing a series of interventions to help struggling turtles, the scientists sought to track the population.



Scientists from the Queensland Government Department of Environment and Science filmed the animals on Raine Island. (Queensland DES)

In research conducted in December and published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE on Thursday, they found that using drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), was the most accurate way to document endangered sea creatures.



To count the creatures, researchers initially painted the turtles' shells with a white stripe of non-toxic paint as they gathered on the beach and then waited for them to return to the water.



When they tried to count the turtles from the boat, they found that they came out with biased results. For greater precision and ease, scientists deployed drones to film the creatures.



"Trying to accurately count thousands of painted and unpainted turtles from a small boat in difficult weather conditions was difficult. Using a drone is easier, safer, much more accurate, and data can be stored immediately and permanently," he said. Dunstan, a senior research scientist and lead author of the article, said in a statement.



Using drones, the team revealed that up to 64,000 turtles swam around the island hoping to land ashore to spawn.



"We were greatly underestimating that. We are finding 1.73 times more turtles with the drone and when we directly compare it to the observer counts," Dunstan told CNN, adding that the team can now go back and adjust the historical population estimates.

