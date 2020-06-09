Driver killed on a 300 foot cliff along Highway 1 in Monterey County – Up News Info San Francisco

GORDA, Monterey County (Up News Info SF) – A car drove down a cliff off State Highway 1 in Monterey County Monday morning, killing the driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded at 10:18 a.m. to a report of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee that fell onto a 300-foot cliff on Highway 1 south of Mile Post Marker 10 near the town of Gorda.

The Texas-registered Jeep headed north on the highway and then crossed the double yellow lines and southbound lane before descending the cliff, CHP officials said.

The male driver, the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead and his name is not yet available from the Monterey County Coroner's Office.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.