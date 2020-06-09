Drake Producer Noah & # 39; 40 & # 39; Shebib: MS de Pusha T Diss Me Feel Like Sh * t !!

OVO producer Noah & # 39; 40 & # 39; Shebib has spoken about Pusha T's Drake disease, which references his own diagnosis of MS, and says he felt "like shit,quot; after hearing it.

"OVO 40, hunched like him 80, tick, tick, tick / How long has he been? That man is sick, sick, sick," said Pusha in The Adidon Story.

Speaking to Rolling Stone to draw attention to National MS Day, 40 said:

"Like sh * t, sure," he said when asked how he felt about the diss track. "Like sh * t. Ultimately, I like to turn things into positive situations or brighter aspects. And if that raises awareness of my illness on a bigger level, I'm happy about it. That's what I used it for. Ultimately, that's good for me. I like that transaction we had from that perspective. I'm very expressive about it. "

Some felt that Pusha went too far, while others felt that there is no such thing as going too far during a meat rap.

Thoughts?