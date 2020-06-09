Donald Trump tweets conspiracy theory about protester pushed by police – Up News Info

President Donald Trump attacked the 75-year-old Buffalo protester who was pushed by police last week, igniting a furor that led to the prosecution of two officers accused of serious assault.

Trump tweeted: “The Buffalo protester pushed by the police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. Martin Gugino, 75, was rejected after appearing to be scanning police communications to block the team. @OANN I saw him, he fell harder than he was pushed. I was aiming scanner. Could it be a trap?

Martin Gugino reportedly remains in serious condition after the incident. He had been demonstrating at a protest following the death of George Floyd. A local radio station captured him as he was approaching officers, but he was pushed. He fell to the ground and landed on the pavement, as blood pooled under his head.

Officers Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, were suspended, but 57 officers resigned from the city's emergency response unit in a union protest over the sanction. The officers pleaded not guilty.

Trump indicated that he had been watching a segment about the incident on One America News Network, a right-wing network known for its pro-Trump point of view.

Gugino is a longtime peace activist for Amherst, according to Buffalo News, and has been involved in the Western New York Peace Center.