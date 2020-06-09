Donald Trump theorizes that an elderly victim of a police assault staged her own bloody attack and people are outraged!

Donald Trump infuriated people on social media once again, this time trying to find an excuse for the assault that BLM, 75, suffered at the hands of riot police. As you can imagine, his words tried to blame the victim and many did not agree with that.

POTUS turned to their favorite social media platform, Twitter, to share a theory of theirs that the old man, Martin Gugino, may have been a & # 39; antifa provocateur & # 39; and it could have & # 39; established & # 39; the terrifying assault that left him passed out and bleeding heavily from his head on the sidewalk from being pushed by the police.

Users were disgusted with the narrative the president was trying to push forward and his constant attempts to find excuses for violent attacks by peaceful police protesters, actions that should never be excused in the first place.

That said, despite video evidence showing exactly what happened to the 75-year-old man, Trump still tried to spot the old man who was left bleeding by police on the ground without worrying about his life, and the President's tweet upset people almost as much as violence itself.

Gugino is still in the hospital in a serious but stable condition.

‘The Buffalo protester pushed by the police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. Martin Gugino, 75, was expelled after showing up to scan police communications to block the team. @OANN I saw him, he fell harder than he was pushed. I was aiming scanner. Could it be a trap? Trump tweeted.

Here are a couple of outraged reactions:

President The President is tweeting conspiracy theories about the Buffalo incident based on no evidence, no evidence. Was the blood coming out of his head staged? Were our eyes lying to us? No. The man is still in the hospital and the president belittles him. It is cruel and reckless, "wrote one person.

Another shared that: ‘My dad used to say that there is no greater sin than abuse of power. Whether it's an officer condemning a peaceful protester or a president defending him with a conspiracy theory he saw on television. I am a Catholic, like Martin. Our faith says we can't accept either. "



