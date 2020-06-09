Donald Trump roasted for collapsing on Twitter after losing Joe Biden in CNN poll

WENN

The president says he has hired a pollster, McLaughlin and Associates, to examine CNN and other network polls, which he says are "FALSE."

Up News Info – Donald trump he's clearly not taking a loss well. The president closed a CNN poll after it revealed that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads by 14 points. Expelling the polls by the news channel as well as by other networks such as "FALSE", he declared that he retained a pollster, to examine those existing polls.

"I have hired the highly respected pollster, McLaughlin & Associates, to analyze today's CNN poll (and others), which I felt were FAKE because of the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving," so he aware on Twitter on Monday, June 8. "Read the analysis for yourself."

He said this also happened during the 2016 presidential election, which ended with him beating Hillary Clinton. "This is the same thing they and others did when we defeated Crooked Hillary Clinton in 2016. They are called crackdown polls, and they are set out to lessen enthusiasm. Despite 3 1/2 years of fake witch hunts, we are winning, and We will close it outside on November 3! "he kept claiming.

Trump also attached a letter from McLaughlin & Associates, in which McLaughlin stated that the networks are "reporting biased polls" and "appears to be an intentional strategy to suppress their vote." He added: "It has to be a strategy to counter the enthusiasm of Trump voters."

Like many of Trump's previous tweets that garnered mixed responses, the president also received comments from both sides after accusing television networks of falsifying poll numbers. "Fake news and fake polls didn't work in 2016 and they won't work now! Keep America cool!" One of his followers responded to his tweets.

Another excited fan wrote: "The people who support President Trump are so excited to vote for him in November that we can hardly contain the excitement!" A third Republican supporter stated that Trump has his vote anyway, stating: "They can say you have ZERO chances to win and I'm still crawling on broken glass to cast my vote for you." #MAGAForever ".

Some others, however, teased him for going crazy on Twitter over the poll numbers. "He's such a damn kid! I swear he is," Trump criticized. Another replied sarcastically: "Yes, I second the narcissism and compulsive nature of his personality that seeks attention."

A third user predicted his reaction if he loses the next election: "The collapse in November, when I lose, will be one for the books. I know that hahaha." Sharing a similar thought, another imagined: "Trump will have an epic collapse if he loses the election. And Twitter suspends it when he is no longer President. Trump and his supporters will be selective in which polls they consider trustworthy or not. It is positive for Trump. I can see that Trump refuses to step down if he loses and tries to irritate his supporters to resist the transition to the Biden presidency. "

Someone else pointed out his blatant denial: "Yes, he hopes to postpone the inevitable. And if the dem doesn't do everything in their power to make sure he goes to prison, there will be a trial for them as well."