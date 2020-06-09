Dissolving MPD could impact tourism, plan major events – Up News Info

The City of Minneapolis wants to be part of the budget of the city police department and use it for other programs.

Most of its members have also said they want to dismantle MPD entirely.

The city's business and tourism leaders are working to discover what change it could mean for them.

Melvin Tennant, president and CEO of Meet Minneapolis, the group charged with promoting the city, says public safety is a priority in attracting and planning big events.

"MPD officials are generally on those local host committees, so they are very integral in that part," he said.

Tennant is awaiting details about the city council plan, like most of the others.

With a potential economic impact of hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, his job is to appease event planners who might be inclined to stay away from the city.

"It is easy for us to explain (to event planners) that this is a process, that nothing is going to happen immediately, but the bottom line is that we are all committed to having a safe city," said Tennant.

Tennant applauds the city council for its swift action, and says it will advise members on how any reform would affect the security of events.

However, some neighborhood business leaders say vigilance allows their community to feel safe.

"Unfortunately, this was a surprise to everyone," said Jill Osiecki, executive director of the Uptown Association. "It's a little confusing because we don't have any details."

The city's statute requires a police force.

Changing that would likely require a direct vote from Minneapolis residents.

