Dianne Houston to direct drama "The Melony Armstrong Story" for the Institute of Moving Images – Up News Info

Dianne Houston and Oscar nominee for her 1995 short film Tuesday morning walk and the first and, so far, the only black woman to be nominated for an Oscar as a director, has been chosen to write and direct the original film for the Moving Picture Institute, Melony Armstrong's Story.

Based on the inspiring true story of Melony Armstrong, a mother who works at a shelter for battered women and decides to start a natural hair braiding business to achieve financial independence for herself and others. But to do so, you must overcome unexpected obstacles imposed by a powerful cartel and the state of Mississippi.

Lana Link, Rob Pfaltzgraff and Stacey Parks are producing the project with Armstrong and Nick Reid as executive producers. Production is expected to begin in the spring of 2021. MPI previously produced the 2019 Miss Virginia movie starring Uzo Aduba.

Houston recently co-wrote the upcoming drama directed by Charlie Stratton. Seacole starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sam Worthington. She has been a writer, supervising producer and director at Fox‘s. Empire, directed Lifetime’s Michael Jackson: In Search of Neverlandand wrote for the limited series ABC When we get up Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge and Michel’le, and from CBS City of Angels.

Houston is represented by APA.