DGA Health Plan offers a second round of COBRA benefits without premium amid pandemic – Up News Info

The trustees of DGA-Producer Pension and Health Plans have approved a further three months of COBRA without premiums for participants whose active health coverage obtained will end on September 30. The trustees said the move was made in recognition of "the continued shutdown of production since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the impact this has on participants."

The trustees approved similar three-month free COBRA coverage in April for those whose regular health coverage expired on June 30. The Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) allows eligible employees who have lost their jobs to continue receiving health benefits.

Eligible participants will automatically receive the three months of COBRA premium-free coverage, continuing at the same level as their current health plan coverage, with no further action required. However, participants with other coverage such as their primary plan, including Medicare, or who are eligible for Health Plan retirement or transfer coverage, are not eligible.