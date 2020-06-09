Detroit Public Schools release official draft of reopening plan – Up News Info Detroit

– A draft plan for reopening schools in the Detroit Public Schools Community District has been released.

This week DPSCD will host Zoom sessions for feedback on the school plan reopening project.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, students in Detroit and across the state have been out of school buildings and learning online at home. Plans are beginning to roll out for the 2020-21 school year without knowing whether the pandemic will subside or flare up.

The plan limits 20 students in one classroom at a time and reuses auditoriums and cafeterias to classrooms that would allow for maximum social distancing. High school students would also attend classes in person every other week.

Here's what the draft plan also requires:

Daily exams of students to detect symptoms of COVID-19

tests for all staff within two weeks of submission of work

shortened school day six hours instead of seven to 7.5 hours



Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said Monday starting Sept. 8 that in-person instruction will be offered at schools, but daily operations, hours and classroom spaces will look different according to the Detroit News.

Students in all grade levels would be required to wear a mask, and according to Vitti, the district plans to purchase and distribute personal protective equipment for students and staff. The Detroit News says the district is considering the use of disposable and reusable masks and reusable face shields.

Regarding extracurricular activities and athletics, small group programming will be allowed, but safety precautions will be taken to ensure that students and staff are safe.

According to the plan, extracurricular programming in small groups may take place where social distancing is possible. This includes summer enrichment activities that include academics, arts, and athletics. For athletics, meetings / training should be held at safe distances and outdoors, whenever possible.

Students and staff are expected to wear face covers when physical distancing is not possible.

Specifically, this means:

Groups of 10 or less indoors

Coaches and sponsors should undergo a Covid-19 test before supervising activities.

Daily forehead temperature checks and symptom assessments should be performed for adults and students.

Any confirmed cases during activities should be reported to all participants to encourage testing for Covid-19 and quarantine, as needed.

The plan has four phases:

Phase 1: (Nowadays) Schools are closed according to the executive order of the governor.

(Nowadays) Phase 2: (mid June to July) The number of positive cases in Detroit is expected to have decreased dramatically (probably during the month of June) and Michigan's "Safe Start Plan,quot; is in the "Improvement,quot; phase and is moving into the "Containment,quot; phase a as cases reach a low absolute level. rates. This allows the reopening of some additional low-risk companies with strict security and mitigation measures. Small meetings are allowed, with the allowable size of those meetings growing as cases remain low. As such, the District will reopen for in-person work, with telework available to staff to ensure that work can be carried out safely and in small groups. Covid-19 testing will be required before arriving at work and all employees must receive training on Covid-19 risk factors, mitigation measures, and District-specific protocols on how to stay safe.

(mid June to July) Phase 3 : (July and August) The number of positive cases in Detroit is expected to be at an absolutely low level and Michigan's "Safe Start Plan,quot; is in the "Improvement,quot; phase and moves to the "Containment,quot; phase as cases reach low absolute rates. This allows the reopening of some additional low-risk companies with strict security and mitigation measures. Small meetings are allowed, with the allowable size of those meetings growing as cases remain low overall. The District will collaborate with local entities to share information about the Covid-19 tests available to all staff and students as they plan to return to physical work locations. In alignment with the previous mandate of Congress, Covid-19 tests are free to individuals and there are no copays or out-of-pocket costs. Members of the DPSCD community will receive locations, dates, and times when they can access a test. Testing will be a prerequisite for returning to the workplace and a requirement for anyone who has had a confirmed case.

: (July and August) Phase 4 : (August and september) In Phase 4, the number of positive cases in Detroit is expected to be at an absolutely low level and Michigan's "Safe Start Plan,quot; is in the "Containment,quot; phase. This means that both K-12 live education and higher education should be resumed, larger meetings are allowed, most companies reopened with strict mitigation measures, and any Covid-19 outbreak can be quickly contained. While we hope that Labor Day will significantly decrease the risk of Covid-19, we will continue to be vigilant as a District and ensure that strict mitigation procedures are practical in our schools and offices to limit spikes in cases and allow for ongoing district operations. The District's plan is to open schools, as expected, with live instruction on Tuesday, September 8. However, we also know that our daily operations in schools and offices will not look the same as in previous years. Our fall reopening focuses on three possible scenarios for schools, each of which is described below. In all scenarios, it is generally understood that some families may want to use virtual instruction more, while others may want students to attend school in person. Each setting is designed to allow for both possibilities, with an emphasis on making in-person instruction as safe as possible for students and staff. However, for a hybrid approach, the state will need to provide flexibility to districts regarding attendance and the FTE if families prefer to learn from home.

: (August and september)

For more information or to download the district's reopening plan, visit here.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related