Detroit protest organizers clash over DPD lawsuits – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Detroit protest organizers are in conflict over demands made to the Detroit Police Department.

Tuesday marks the 12th day of the Detroit protests after the death of George Floyd and the day organizers met with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig.

It was a gathering of minds to strategize on how to implement 11 of 23 lawsuits filed by the organization focused on public safety practices.

The three main lawsuits aim to disburse and demilitarize the police, end the green light and facial recognition project, and drop all charges and subpoenas against more than 400 protesters.

