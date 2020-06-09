DeAndre Hopkins explains why he doesn't mention Clemson during NFL intros

DeAndre Hopkins says he is so upset by Clemson's use of the John C. Calhoun name in college that he doesn't feel comfortable representing the school during his NFL appearances.

Hopkins made this statement on his Instagram page, saying he joins a petition to remove Calhoun's name from the school's college of honor. Calhoun served as John Quincy Adams' vice president from 1825 to 1829, but he is a controversial figure because of his stance on slavery which he says is not "evil,quot; but rather a "positive good,quot;.

Calhoun's biography on the official Clemson website states that "he owned not only a prewar war agricultural plantation of more than 1,000 acres of land, but also 70 to 80 enslaved African Americans."

Hopkins, who attended Clemson from 2010 to 2012, says he was bothered by Calhoun's presence during his time in college.

"I felt this oppressive figure during my time at Clemson and I deliberately did not mention the name of the University before the NFL games because of that," Hopkins wrote. "I am joining the voices of the students and faculty who have restarted this petition to rename Calhoun Honors College."

The petition has more than 9,000 signatures at the time of this writing, with Hopkins and Deshaun Watson each paying more attention to it. Clemson Chairman Jim Clements and Clemson Chairman of the Board Smythe McKissick declined to comment on the petition to the Greenville News.

Watson, who played for Clemson from 2014 to 2016, also asked people to sign the petition.

Clemson University is not to honor slave owner John C. Calhoun in any way. Your name must be removed from all property and programming of the University. I am joining students, faculty, and DeAndre to restart this petition to rename Calhoun Honors College. Https://t.co/GdhtCZKFnZ – Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) June 9, 2020

For more information on why students want to remove the Calhoun name, visit their website at Reclaim And Rename.