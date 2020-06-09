"Days of our Lives" actress Judi Evans lost her legs due to COVID – Up News Info

"Thank you !! Your love, prayers and support have meant the world to me!

That was the message posted on Facebook on Tuesday night on behalf of "Days of Our Lives" actress Judi Evans. In the post, a photo showed an hospitalized, but smiling, Evans holding a note with the message.

The soap star's note came in response to a plethora of fans' good wishes.

According to his representative, Evans was admitted to the hospital after a riding accident and, while there, was infected with COVID-19.

From his representative, Howie Tiger Simon:

I spoke to Judi on Sunday and she is STILL in the hospital, 23 days and still counting. He contracted COVID-19 while he was there and had what is known as COVID blood clots in his legs and almost had both legs amputated on two different occasions.

She had mild symptoms: fever, aches, cough, and blood clots. On top of everything, when she had surgery on one of her legs, they forgot to numb her leg and cut it off while she was fully (conscious) without numbing the area! However, speaking to her on Sunday, he was in a good mood and returned to Judi's "mood" despite all these spiraling events. She has said that she appreciates all the prayers for her and they have helped her mentally, physically and spiritually! She just wants to keep testing negative on COVID19 before she can go home and get what she needs!

Evans has been a regular on "Days of Our Lives" since 1986. He has also appeared on "Another World", "As the World Turns" and "The Guiding Light". She won a Daytime Emmy for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Daytime Drama Series for "The Guiding Light".