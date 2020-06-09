David Oyelowo and more talk to Oprah Winfrey about the future of America

Alex J. Berliner / ABImages
Oprah Winfreyis bringing together stars, activists, and other public figures to discuss the future of the US. USA after weeks of civil unrest.
In the first part of the two-night special. OWN Spotlight: Where do we go from here?, the former talk show host joined Selma star David Oyelowo, who spoke about the "mistake,quot; she believes she made when talking to her son about racism and police brutality, which she mentioned in a video she previously shared on Instagram.
In the aforementioned Instagram video, he shared that he used to think that incidents of racism were "things of the past," but as he grew older he realized that the world was "the same,quot; as when his parents moved to Britain. from Nigeria.
Now, in his conversation with Oprah, David said he regrets telling his son not to "confront,quot; the police officers, because he realized that George Floyd "was not resisting arrest,quot; when he was killed while the Minneapolis police officer detained him Derek Chauvin. "I published (the video) because I had made the mistake of thinking that things would be different for my son. I say error because I had seen things progress in some way. And then the knee in the neck is so symbolic of so much,quot; It is something of which I didn't realize I had internalized in a way that made it difficult for me to function. I didn't realize how deep the wounds were, "he explained." I've spent much of the past two weeks crying. "
David, who is a US citizen and has lived in the United States for the past 13 years, added: "Those conversations are already castrating to basically say: forget about justice in an interaction with the police."
Oprah, however, reiterated that David is not alone in making this "mistake." She clarified: "Yes. And for everyone who looks at who is not black, that is the conversation, that is the conversation that all black parents have had with their children, particularly their children."
Additionally, Winfrey spoke to other leaders of the black community, including Stacey Abrams, Rashad Robinson and Nikole Hannah-Jones.
Abrams, a former Georgia state congresswoman, told Winfrey that the current state of affairs is the result of the recession in the economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has "disproportionate,quot; effects on the black community.
"When we talk about 40 million people losing their jobs, a disproportionate number is black. And when we talk about access to health care, a disproportionate number of those who suffer in their homes from COVID-19, or worse, who are going to their jobs that are exposed to people who don't care about their lives are black people, "he explained. "And I think we also have to acknowledge that while the horrific murder of George Floyd was a catalyst, we are dealing with a confluence of events that require action."
