David Oyelowo and more talk to Oprah Winfrey about the future of America

Oprah Winfreyis bringing together stars, activists, and other public figures to discuss the future of the US. USA after weeks of civil unrest.

In the first part of the two-night special. OWN Spotlight: Where do we go from here?, the former talk show host joined Selma star David Oyelowo, who spoke about the "mistake,quot; she believes she made when talking to her son about racism and police brutality, which she mentioned in a video she previously shared on Instagram.

In the aforementioned Instagram video, he shared that he used to think that incidents of racism were "things of the past," but as he grew older he realized that the world was "the same,quot; as when his parents moved to Britain. from Nigeria.

Now, in his conversation with Oprah, David said he regrets telling his son not to "confront,quot; the police officers, because he realized that George Floyd "was not resisting arrest,quot; when he was killed while the Minneapolis police officer detained him Derek Chauvin. "I published (the video) because I had made the mistake of thinking that things would be different for my son. I say error because I had seen things progress in some way. And then the knee in the neck is so symbolic of so much,quot; It is something of which I didn't realize I had internalized in a way that made it difficult for me to function. I didn't realize how deep the wounds were, "he explained." I've spent much of the past two weeks crying. "