Dana White announces first fight on "Fight Island,quot;

Hot New Hip Hop reported today on comments from UFC President Dana White, in which he announced that the first fight on Fight Island would be Alexander Volkanovski against Max Holloway.

Over the past few months, reports from media and social media users have speculated on what Dana White's "Fight Island,quot; would look like, as well as how the matches will take place.

It wasn't long ago that White announced that the UFC would organize fights on its own island after the coronavirus pandemic. According to White, Fight Island is in Abu Dhabi, on Yas Island, and the organization's president revealed some of the letters.

As previously noted, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will be one of the main attractions of the planned flight. The next fight people are talking about is Gilbert Burns against Kamaru Osman. The match will be held on July 11.

Some of the other fights are scheduled for July 15, July 18, and July 25. Currently, there are rumors that other stars would be involved, such as Robert Whitaker vs. Darren Till, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Shogun Rua, and Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson.

White has used a private airline to ensure that fighters are completely safe traveling to and from the scene. Also, White says they will use coronavirus test measures, that way everyone will be safe and COVID-19 free.

All of this occurs after White had to close UFC games due to the pandemic. The UFC joined almost all of the other professional sports that had to close their doors, mainly due to the great venues where games are held.

They usually involve thousands of people in a stadium with athletes downstairs. It is clear that the fighting on Fight Island will come soon, because White has been much more active in interviews and on social media.

Ad

Earlier this year, White turned to his Twitter to re-tweet a video in which Conor McGregor's head was superimposed over a bull.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

6 6