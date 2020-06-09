Dalvin Cook is prepared to wait for a new contract, but Vikings capitalization space could present a problem

There may not be a cook in the kitchen for Minnesota to come to boot camp.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is prepared to sit until he gets a "reasonable extension,quot; – something that could make the Vikings have a big curve for 2020 and beyond. According to Schefter, Cook and the Vikings have not agreed on what exactly is "reasonable,quot;.

Cook spent a lot of time partying with opposing defenses in 2019, going for 1,654 yards of scrimmage in 14 games as the Vikings No. 1, so it's only fair to expect the fourth-year man entering the final year of his deal. I want a raise. That doesn't mean it's going to be simple.

Paying runners in today's NFL isn't always an ideal situation given the wear and tear of positional experiences. While the Vikings' offense runs through the race, paying Cook, regardless of his production in 2019, presents a bigger challenge.

The top four running backs in the NFL earn $ 13 million or more a year, with Texans RB David Johnson earning $ 13 million per season and more than $ 31 million guaranteed. Any deal Cook wants will probably start there. That is not going to be easy for Minnesota. According to Spotrac, the Vikings are projected to have approximately $ 29 million in capitalization space in 2021, leaving room for Cook's "reasonable extension,quot; request. But how much is reasonable?

According to Schefter, Cook would probably want to top Johnson's $ 13 million a year, putting the Vikings in a precarious spot: Do you give a raise to an often injured but explosive running back, or do you expect Cook to play fair in negotiations in on means of possible future capitalization problems?

It is not an easy question to answer. Alexander Mattison had a solid rookie year behind Cook, averaging 4.6 yards per carry in 13 games, but the depth chart falls after that. For a team that relies heavily on the race to support quarterback Kirk Cousins, entering the year with an unhappy, underpaid RB1 could be a recipe for disaster.