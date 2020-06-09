Dallas Mavericks Celebrating 'Courageous Conversations' Meeting at Victory Plaza – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will join team CEO Cynt Marshall for what is called a "brave conversation,quot; about race, privilege, and the challenges that the city of Dallas and the country all face. the days.

The public is invited to join the Mavs players and staff at the Victory Plaza of the American Airlines Center, where social distancing will be practiced and attendees are encouraged to wear masks.

The Mavericks say the theme of the event is: Listen, Learn, Join.

The team says they are inviting the public and community leaders to "… not only participate, but also contribute to the courageous conversation and give insight into their own experiences."

After George Floyd's death and days of protests in Dallas, across Texas and the country, Marshall, who is the first black woman CEO of an NBA team, urged American business leaders to listen to their employees and speak .

The Dallas Mavericks Courageous Conversations meeting takes place on June 9. The 90-minute event begins at 9:00 a.m. at AAC Victory Plaza, located at 2500 Victory Avenue.