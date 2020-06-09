Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa says Police Department is not the answer – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Five large advocacy groups are asking Dallas ISD to cut its police department and use the money saved to pay for more school counselors and social workers.

In a letter from the Texas Children's Defense Fund, the Earl Carl Institute of the University of South Texas, Texas Appleseed, Texas Organizing Project and Disability Rights Texas; the groups urge Dallas ISD to ditch the school police, especially given the uncertainty about the district's financial prospects due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Last year, Dallas ISD spent nearly $ 24 million on safety and security.

Seventeen million dollars went to pay for his police department.

In a letter to Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa, advocacy groups wrote: "The reality that many students of color in particular feel less secure when officers are assigned to their campuses."

Kendra Hollingsworth with Disability Rights Texas said this is also true for many students with disabilities.

"I have many clients in the last 16 years who have been afraid to go to school every day because they do not know what awaits them at the hands of a police officer," he said.

The letter also refers to studies showing how black, Hispanic, and disabled students are more likely than other students to be suspended from school when officers are on campus.

Advocates also pointed out in the letter the incidents when a DISD police officer used excessive force in dealing with students, including when a DISD officer threw a 12-year-old girl to the ground and sprayed her with pepper after the officer broke a school fights in 2017 and when a 7-year-old student was tried and handcuffed by a DISD officer for a verbal outburst also in 2017.

Hinojosa told Up News Info 11 News that he understands the concerns, but said that getting rid of the school's police department is not the answer.

"When we think of Sandy Hook, Santa Fe and all those other things, parents will never forgive us if something safe happens to their children," said the superintendent. "We depend on the security of our police department and hope that our officers build relationships with students."

The trend in Texas in recent years has been for school districts to start their own police departments, giving schools more control over officers. There are 15 school police departments now in North Texas.

The public school districts in Minneapolis and Portland have recently moved to get rid of school police and reduce the presence of police officers on their campuses.