Dallas County ties single-day record for new coronavirus cases to 298, reports 7 more deaths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services reported 298 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total count of cases in Dallas County to 12,645.

Dallas County also reported seven more deaths, for a total of 271 deaths.

"Today's new number of COVID-19 cases relates to the highest day yet, but please note that we have more evidence capacity this week and it will continue to increase," explained Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins it's a statement. "The number of hospitalizations, emergency room visits for COVID-19, and ICU admissions for COVID-19 is holding steady, meaning we have yet to see that 14-day decrease or really any decrease that doctors want see before loosening the restrictions. " All of this means you should continue to avoid crowds, maintain a 6-foot gap, use a cloth cover to protect yourself and those around you when on public transport or business, and use good hand hygiene. "

The seven additional deaths reported Tuesday include:

– A Mesquite woman in her 30s who had been seriously ill at an area hospital and had high-risk underlying health conditions.

– A Dallas woman in her 40s who had been hospitalized and had high-risk underlying health problems.

– A Garland woman in her 50s who died in an area hospital and had high-risk underlying health conditions.

– A Dallas woman in her 50s who had been seriously ill at an area hospital and had no underlying high-risk health conditions.

– An Irving man in his 70s who was a long-term care resident and had high-risk underlying health problems.

– A Dallas man in his 70s who had been seriously ill at an area hospital and had high-risk underlying health conditions.

– A Seagoville woman in her 80s who was a long-term care resident and had high-risk underlying health problems.

There is an opportunity on Wednesday from 2 p.m. At 5 pm. for people who have been involved in protests five or more days ago to have a free, confidential test of COVID-19 conducted by Parkland Hospital at the American Airlines Center.

“There will be a protest before the test site opens and this is a great opportunity to get to know your state to protect yourself, your family, protesters and the community. I urge everyone to participate. Your information is not shared with the police, nor does any evidence count against the public charge rule. Remember, the best way to stay safe and help #FlattenTheCurve is #StayHomeSaveLives, "said Judge Jenkins.