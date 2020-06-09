Dallas County Reports 254 More COVID-19 Cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

No additional deaths were reported.
Of the cases requiring hospitalization that reported employment, more than 80% were critical infrastructure workers, with a wide range of occupational sectors affected, including: health care, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, lifeguards and other essential services. functions
Of the cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds were under the age of 65, and about half did not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes is a high-risk underlying health condition reported in approximately one third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
Of the total 264 deaths reported to date, more than a third were associated with long-term care facilities.
Suspicions of COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and emergency room visits remain unchanged in Dallas County, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.
