Dallas County Reports 254 More COVID-19 Cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Health officials report an additional 254 positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 12,347, including 264 deaths.

No additional deaths were reported.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization that reported employment, more than 80% were critical infrastructure workers, with a wide range of occupational sectors affected, including: health care, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, lifeguards and other essential services. functions

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds were under the age of 65, and about half did not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes is a high-risk underlying health condition reported in approximately one third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total 264 deaths reported to date, more than a third were associated with long-term care facilities.

Suspicions of COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and emergency room visits remain unchanged in Dallas County, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

