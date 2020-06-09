DaBaby sets a new Hot 100 record for successive # 1 collaborations with & # 39; Rockstar & # 39;

The rapper's collaboration single & # 39; Suge & # 39; With Roddy Ricch he has become number 1,104 number one on the Billboard Hot 100, dethroning the remix duo of Megan Thee Stallion with Beyonce Knowles, & # 39; Savage & # 39 ;.

DaBaby"Rockstar" has reached the top of the United States charts to become number 1,104 number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

He is the first rapper and his collaborator. Roddy RicchIt is the second in a year.

"Rockstar" also sets a new record for America's # 1 list of successive collaborative careers. USA, making it six weeks of six different hits, all recorded by two stars.

The former number one "Wild" for Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce Knowles, is held at two, while Weekend"Blinding Lights" rises to three, ahead of Doja Cat& # 39; Say Say & # 39; and last week's number one hit, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande& # 39; Rain on Me & # 39 ;, which drops to five.