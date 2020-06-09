Cynthia Bailey impresses fans with a video: "People united as one,quot;

Cynthia Bailey impressed her fans with a video showing unity and love. Check out the clip he shared on his social media account below.

Re #repost @bscott via @complex #blacklivesmatter People united for what is right and as ONE. We are all in this together. THIS IS AMAZING "Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said, "I hope people appear at the polls this November like this."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBLCfEijF2z/

Another follower posted this message: "As long as the United States seat of power is called the,quot; White House, "the black race must know that they are not welcome in the United States. If Americans want to stop racism, the seat of power must be renamed something like "House of the Americans,quot;.

A commenter wrote: corona Coronavirus does not harm the color of your skin. I hope everyone protests with social distancing in mind. "

Someone else said, "We need all those people at the voting booths," and another commenter posted this message: "Wow, I pray this is just the beginning of the change for the good of black people!"

A follower wrote: ‘Now, here are the people of irony and hypocrisy, look around you and see how many signs of virtue use technology made by modern slaves, including black children, in Africa and slaves in China, India, Pakistan, etc. So who is going to stop using technology made by today's slaves, or that their lives don't matter?

Other than this, Cynthia recently mentioned Breonna Taylor on her social media account the other day when it was supposed to be her birthday. Look at the message Cynthia shared.

‘Happy birthday Breonna Taylor! You did not die in vain. Your legacy is helping to change the world: from June 5, 1993 to March 13, 2020 #sayhername #blm, "Cynthia captioned her post.

Ad

Fans greatly appreciated the fact that she mentioned Breonna on social media for her birthday.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0