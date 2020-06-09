CSU Rams football joins the recruiting class of 2021 with two verbal commitments on offense – Up News Info

At this rate, the state of Colorado will complete its entire 2021 recruitment class before the next campaign begins.

Whether or not this idea is effective, one must make every verbal commitment with a grain of salt, considering that nothing is certain until an athlete signs their National Letter of Intent.

However, CSU continued its remarkable pace on the recruiting path when offensive lineman Kyjuan Phillips and quarterback Evan Olaes pledged to become Rams on Monday via Twitter.

The offensive taxpayer pair joins 17 peers in CSU's 2021 class, which currently ranks first in the Mountain West Conference according to 247Sports.com.

Speaking of the Fort Collins-bound group of prospects, addicts on Monday increased the Rams' three-star caliber total in 2021 from 13 to 15.

Phillips, whose announcement began the busy recruiting day, stands as the 63rd best incoming 247Sports offensive guard in the nation. The 6-foot-4-inch, 285-pound lineman selected Steve Addazio's squad from 11 reported Division I bids, including Pittsburgh, East Carolina, Kent State, Florida Atlantic and Middle Tennessee State.

Phillips presumably also attracted the state of Florida, Troy and Bowling Green, though neither extended a known scholarship offering to Orlando, Florida.

According to PittsburghSportsNow.com, Pitt emerged as the "clear leader to land,quot; Phillips in mid-May.

Considering the Panthers offered him in January, the promoted recruit evidently experienced a change of heart after CSU contacted in May.

While 247Sports lists Phillips as a guard, it's worth noting that he primarily serves as a tackle at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando.

