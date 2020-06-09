CSU Rams football joins the recruiting class of 2021 with two verbal commitments on offense – Up News Info

At this rate, the state of Colorado will complete its entire 2021 recruitment class before the next campaign begins.

Whether or not this idea is effective, one must make every verbal commitment with a grain of salt, considering that nothing is certain until an athlete signs their National Letter of Intent.

However, CSU continued its remarkable pace on the recruiting path when offensive lineman Kyjuan Phillips and quarterback Evan Olaes pledged to become Rams on Monday via Twitter.

The offensive taxpayer pair joins 17 peers in CSU's 2021 class, which currently ranks first in the Mountain West Conference according to 247Sports.com.

Speaking of the Fort Collins-bound group of prospects, addicts on Monday increased the Rams' three-star caliber total in 2021 from 13 to 15.

Phillips, whose announcement began the busy recruiting day, stands as the 63rd best incoming 247Sports offensive guard in the nation. The 6-foot-4-inch, 285-pound lineman selected Steve Addazio's squad from 11 reported Division I bids, including Pittsburgh, East Carolina, Kent State, Florida Atlantic and Middle Tennessee State.

Phillips presumably also attracted the state of Florida, Troy and Bowling Green, though neither extended a known scholarship offering to Orlando, Florida.

According to PittsburghSportsNow.com, Pitt emerged as the "clear leader to land,quot; Phillips in mid-May.

Considering the Panthers offered him in January, the promoted recruit evidently experienced a change of heart after CSU contacted in May.

While 247Sports lists Phillips as a guard, it's worth noting that he primarily serves as a tackle at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando.

By contributing in the trenches, Phillips helped guide Dr. Phillips to a second round in the Florida Class 8A state playoffs last season. During the lineman's first year, Dr. Phillips achieved a victory in the 2017 state championship with a 13-2 record.

A few hours after Phillips' decision, the Rams got their third quarterback engagement of 2021 when Olaes revealed his college destiny.

The 6-foot, 205-pound prospect is viewed by 247Sports as the 74th best dual-threat gunman in the nation and the 18th best individual of any position in Nevada. The North Las Vegas product amassed eight reported DI offers, including the Air Force, New Mexico, Idaho, and the Army.

With a massive breakup campaign, Olaes completed 162 of 262 passes for 2,853 yards and 22 touchdowns while throwing 10 interceptions in Class 4A Legacy High School in 2019. Offering truth to his double-threat tag, the versatile standout racked up 1,109 yards rushing. and 14 touchdowns on the ground averaging 9.5 yards per carry during his junior season.

Olaes recently led his team to a 6-5 finish as well as a first-round appearance in the state playoffs before expressing his intentions to join CSU.

Find the rest of CSU's 2021 commitments below:

Tyler Quinn, defensive lineman, Duncanville, Texas

Mukendi Wa-Kalonji, defensive lineman, Grandview

Elijah Muhammad, linebacker, Erasmus Hall (New York)

Lathan Adams, cornerback, DeSoto, Texas

George Miki-Han, offensive lineman, Mater Dei (California)

Drake Martinez, tight end, St. Thomas (Texas)

Luke McAllister, quarterback, Palmer Ridge

Justin Michael, offensive lineman, Poudre

Tanner Arkin, tight end, Fossil Ridge

Alex Berrouet, runner, Acton-Boxborough Regional (Massachusetts)

Gerick Robinson, wide receiver, Centennial (Nevada)

Patrick Smith, running back, Holy Spirit (New Jersey)

Grady Kelly, defensive lineman, Navarra, Florida

Jackson Ray, kicker / kicker, Highland, Arizona

Langston Williams, wide receiver / defensive backup, Eaglecrest

Andrew Garwo, cornerback, Catholic Conwell-Egan (Pennsylvania)

Chance Harris, quarterback, Clovis, New Mexico