CrossFit CEO resigns after controversial statements

Embattled Crossfit Chief Executive Greg Glassman resigns after sparking outrage at his response to America's protests against racial injustice and police brutality.



In a statement, Glassman said he decided to withdraw after he "created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally injured many of its members."



"Those who know me know that my only problem is the chronic disease epidemic," Glassman said.



Crossfit Inc. founder and CEO Greg Glassman (R) resigned after a series of controversial tweets about the death of George Floyd. (The Washington Post via Getty Im)

"I know that CrossFit is the solution to this epidemic and that CrossFit HQ and its staff serve as managers of CrossFit affiliates worldwide."



"I can't allow my behavior to get in the way of HQ or affiliate missions."



CrossFit has been embroiled in controversy for the past week, first because gym owners said they were appalled at the company's failure to quickly issue a statement expressing solidarity with protesters or support for black athletes, as they did. dozens of corporations in the following days. George Floyd's death.



Then on Saturday, Glassman posted several controversial tweets that reference Floyd's death and the coronavirus pandemic.



One of CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman's tweets about George Floyd and the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the country. (Twitter)

Glassman that day criticized a statement by the Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment calling racism a public health problem by replying "Floyd-19,quot;.



In a follow-up tweet, Glassman said the health research institute's coronavirus model "failed," and criticized him for modeling a "solution to racism."



One of CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman's tweets about George Floyd and the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests happening in the United States. (Nine / Twitter)

Glassman apologized and withdrew the tweets on Sunday, saying that he and CrossFit "will not tolerate racism."



Mr. Glassman will be replaced as CEO by Dave Castro, the director of CrossFit Games.



"I am honored to assume the role of CEO of CrossFit, Inc.," Castro said in a statement.

