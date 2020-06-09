CrossFit CEO resigns after controversial statements

In a statement, Glassman said he decided to withdraw after he "created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally injured many of its members."
"Those who know me know that my only problem is the chronic disease epidemic," Glassman said.
"I know that CrossFit is the solution to this epidemic and that CrossFit HQ and its staff serve as managers of CrossFit affiliates worldwide."
"I can't allow my behavior to get in the way of HQ or affiliate missions."
CrossFit has been embroiled in controversy for the past week, first because gym owners said they were appalled at the company's failure to quickly issue a statement expressing solidarity with protesters or support for black athletes, as they did. dozens of corporations in the following days.George Floyd's death.
Then on Saturday, Glassman posted several controversial tweets that reference Floyd's death and the coronavirus pandemic.
Glassman that day criticized a statement by the Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment calling racism a public health problem by replying "Floyd-19,quot;.
In a follow-up tweet, Glassman said the health research institute's coronavirus model "failed," and criticized him for modeling a "solution to racism."
Glassman apologized and withdrew the tweets on Sunday, saying that he and CrossFit "will not tolerate racism."
Mr. Glassman will be replaced as CEO by Dave Castro, the director of CrossFit Games.
"I am honored to assume the role of CEO of CrossFit, Inc.," Castro said in a statement.
"I hope to do the right thing for affiliates, coaches, athletes and other members of the CrossFit community around the world and never lose sight of the mission Greg established for all of us."