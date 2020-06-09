CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman's Tweet George Floyd Triggers Angry Response From Bay Area Franchise Owners – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – An apology is not enough for angry Bay Area Crossfit gym franchise owners after CrossFit Founder and CEO Greg Glassman posted an insensitive tweet about George Floyd.

Glassman apologized for the tweet about Floyd, who died at the hands of the Minneapolis police, saying he "made a mistake with the words I chose." But he also angered franchise owners in a follow-up call from Zoom where he told them he wasn't with Floyd.

Sports equipment maker Reebok announced over the weekend that it would end its partnership with CrossFit after the tweet. Many gym owners are also withdrawing their affiliation with the national brand.

Among them is the owner of One World Self Defense and Fitness in Union City.

"For me, it's not worth selling your soul," said owner Brad Medeiros, whose wife is African American. "We live,quot; Black Lives Matter. "We have two children. We have a son who I fear literally every day. I don't know what's going to happen to him driving around town."

Baker Street Advertising Creative Director Bob Dorfman was also critical of Glassman.

"You think the head of this company could read the room a little better," Dorfman told KPIX 5. "There is no room for coverage right now, you have to be final, you have to make a statement, and you have to show which side where you are. "

South Bay Crossfit member Esther Mvula says she will continue her workouts even if the name is no longer in the gym.

"It's about the culture (of his gym)," he said. "It's about the friends and family that I really have now because of Crossfit. It's not about him (Glassman)."

Medeieros said he simply cannot accept Glassman's apology.

"It is difficult for me to accept that apology," he said. "I think a lot of people apologize once they get caught doing something. Just because they got caught.