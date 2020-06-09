COVID-19 Latest Information – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit protest organizers clash over DPD lawsuitsTuesday marks the 12th day of the Detroit protests after the death of George Floyd and the day organizers met with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig.

Lathrup Village Salon owner prepares to reopenThis week, restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen in Michigan and now beauty salons are on the horizon for reopening.

MSP Trooper drags an unconscious man out of a burning carMichigan State Police said it happened Tuesday morning on I-94 Eastbound near Haggerty Road.

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here is an updated list of positive cases, deathsHere is a list of the positive cases, including 5,698 deaths, in the state as of Tuesday afternoon.

Photo Gallery: Ascension Michigan Shining MomentsLooking for inspiring news? Scroll through this overview to see how Ascension Michigan's health heroes show love and support.