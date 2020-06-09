COVID-19 hospitalizations increase as restaurants reopen to outdoor diners in Southbay – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Santa Clara County officials watch for a rising key indicator in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have seen an increase, a small increase in the number of hospitalizations in the county," said David Campos, Santa Clara County Public Information Officer.

Hospitalizations increased from 38 on May 31 to 73 on Monday, June 8. County officials say the most likely cause is the easing of the restrictions, but they say it is still a "wait and see,quot; situation.

"We know it will take us at least three weeks to fully understand the full impact of reducing the restrictions," Campos said.

Outdoor table service has returned to Santa Clara County restaurants and that was one reason to celebrate for a group of friends who toasted "for the reopening of life downtown and on the patio."

But diners aren't the only ones celebrating.

Tostadas, in Santa Clara street, is one of the few restaurants in San José that are open and serve customers.

"Now that we're ordering outdoors, it's not the same, but it's better than just take-out orders," said Tanya Lucero, a restaurant manager.

The lifting of health restrictions comes at a critical moment, just days after the massive protests of police brutality on the streets of San José, which saw flaws in social distancing and many people who did not wear masks.

The county is now urging more people to get tested, especially essential workers and those who participated in the protests.

"Wear a face covering, keep your social distance and get tested," Campos said.

It is all part of an ongoing recipe that has so far made Santa Clara County a model for how to deal with the pandemic.