Court denies arrest warrant against Samsung heir

Samsung's heir, Lee Jae-yong, escaped arrest after a court in Seoul denied prosecutors' request to arrest him as they conduct an investigation into alleged accounting fraud. Lee, who passes for Jay Y. Lee in the West and is the vice president of Samsung Electronics, spent almost a year in jail until February 2018 for his role in a separate scandal.

"Prosecutors appear to have secured a considerable amount of evidence through their investigation, but did not explain the validity of arresting Lee," the Seoul Central District Court said, as reported by Nikkei. "Considering the importance of the case, it is appropriate to determine whether the suspects are responsible and the extent (of their involvement) through sufficient trials and debates."

As such, the case against Lee could still continue. Prosecutors can seek an arrest warrant again after gathering more evidence, or press charges against Lee without arresting him. They called the decision "regrettable,quot; and said they will continue the investigation, according to Nikkei.

The allegations focus on the merger in 2015 of two Samsung Group businesses, Cheil Industries and Samsung C,amp;T. Lee is accused of using the merger as a loophole to gain greater control of the conglomerate; He is expected to finally take control of his father Lee Kun-hee's group, who has reportedly been disabled since 2014.