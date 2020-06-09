Coronavirus summary: what happened today

The 5 rules of the pandemic

As cities and countries ease restrictions, public health experts are embracing the idea of ​​"harm reduction,quot; to help people reduce their risk of infection while still living full lives. Our Well editor, Tara Parker-Pope, devised five rules to guide you make the best decisions for yourself:

1. Track the health status of your area. You want to know the percentage of positive tests in your community or state. When the rate stays at 5 percent or less for two weeks, there is a good chance that enough testing will be done to control the spread of the virus.

2. Limit close contacts. The safest interactions are with members of your household, but if you want to expand your circle, consistency is the key. Consider forming a "quarantine capsule," in which two or three households agree on safety precautions and socialize with each other only.

3. Manage your exposure. Think of your activities as items on a budget – you'll have to make compensations, balancing higher-risk events and interactions, like a dinner or a haircut, with lower-risk events, like shopping for groceries.

4. Keep riskier activities short. When making plans, think about how much open space there will be, how many other people, and how much time is likely to pass. Try to keep events indoors in under an hour, and always wear a mask during close conversations.