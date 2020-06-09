Home Latest News Coronavirus summary: what happened today

As cities and countries ease restrictions, public health experts are embracing the idea of ​​"harm reduction,quot; to help people reduce their risk of infection while still living full lives. Our Well editor, Tara Parker-Pope, devised five rules to guide you make the best decisions for yourself:

1. Track the health status of your area. You want to know the percentage of positive tests in your community or state. When the rate stays at 5 percent or less for two weeks, there is a good chance that enough testing will be done to control the spread of the virus.

2. Limit close contacts. The safest interactions are with members of your household, but if you want to expand your circle, consistency is the key. Consider forming a "quarantine capsule," in which two or three households agree on safety precautions and socialize with each other only.

3. Manage your exposure. Think of your activities as items on a budget – you'll have to make compensations, balancing higher-risk events and interactions, like a dinner or a haircut, with lower-risk events, like shopping for groceries.

4. Keep riskier activities short. When making plans, think about how much open space there will be, how many other people, and how much time is likely to pass. Try to keep events indoors in under an hour, and always wear a mask during close conversations.

The reopening, announced Monday, takes place in three phases and occurs less than a month before a national vote that would allow President Vladimir Putin to remain in office until 2036. The final phase is scheduled for June 23, one day. before the city. He has planned a military parade, a great statement that could help Putin generate the much-needed enthusiasm for the referendum.

"The speed with which everything changed is quite surprising," Anton Troianovski, a Times correspondent in Moscow, told us. “The streets are full; people no longer seem to be wearing masks universally as they were last month. "

Here is a summary of the restrictions in the 50 states..

  • Fourteen states and Puerto Rico posted their highest seven-day averages for new infections since the pandemic began, reports The Washington Post.

  • A new study from Harvard Medical School using satellite imagery found dramatic spikes in car traffic around major Wuhan hospitals last fall, suggesting that the virus was spreading across China before the report was reported. world, reports ABC.

  • Some members of the DC National Guard who responded to protests in the nation's capital tested positive, McClatchy reports.

  • Testing nursing home workers can help stop the spread of the virus, but there is a dispute over who should pay – insurers or employers.

  • Major US airlines USA They are beginning to see the return of business as Americans leave months at home and book summer vacations.

  • While many delivery apps say they are saving restaurants during the pandemic, many restaurateurs say the large app fees are doing the exact opposite.

Every Tuesday afternoon, I read to my 5-year-old granddaughter on FaceTime. I order a book that I sent to Brooklyn and another one for me in New York State, and each of us turns the pages of our books as I read. Then we talk, and it's almost as if we are together, but not entirely.

– Nora Staffanell, Monroe, N.Y.

Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.

