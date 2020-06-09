Coronavirus summary: what happened today

New York comes to life

After three months of outbreaks and difficulties, New York City is beginning to take its first steps to get out of quarantine.

Once the epicenter of the pandemic, the city has seen more than 210,000 people infected and nearly 22,000 die. In its darkest moments, the city was losing a resident every two minutes to the virus, and the health care system nearly reached a breaking point.

But the situation has been improving for some time. New infections dropped to about 500 a day, about half the number that occurred a few weeks ago, and the number of daily deaths has hovered around 30 in recent days.

Up to 400,000 workers are expected to return to their jobs in the first phase of reopening, allowing retail stores to open for pickup and resume construction and manufacturing work.