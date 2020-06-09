Coronavirus summary: what happened today

New York comes to life
After three months of outbreaks and difficulties, New York City is beginning to take its first steps to get out of quarantine.
Once the epicenter of the pandemic, the city has seen more than 210,000 people infected and nearly 22,000 die. In its darkest moments, the city was losing a resident every two minutes to the virus, and the health care system nearly reached a breaking point.
But the situation has been improving for some time. New infections dropped to about 500 a day, about half the number that occurred a few weeks ago, and the number of daily deaths has hovered around 30 in recent days.
Up to 400,000 workers are expected to return to their jobs in the first phase of reopening, allowing retail stores to open for pickup and resume construction and manufacturing work.
Our colleague Christina Goldbaum, who covers New York, said the streets were mostly empty, but the return of some routines of urban life: "have a two-dollar coffee from the local winery, get on the trains during the trip in the morning, hearing the noise of the construction sites resonate between the buildings, ”offered a sense of normality.
The reopening has been complicated by massive protests for racial justice, which have led some business owners to adjust their plans due to looting or damage. Authorities have asked protesters to take the test and have warned residents to be cautious as the virus continues to replicate throughout the city.
"We are still in what I would say is a moderate transmission phase," said Dr. Oxiris Barbot, the city's health commissioner. "Which means that there are still daily hundreds of people who are recently diagnosed."
A kiwi success story: After announcing that it had no new cases of coronavirus, New Zealand it lifted all restrictions on public life, allowing people to remove their masks, set aside the rules of social distancing, and return to something like pre-pandemic normality. The country of five million appears to have eradicated the virus after a severe blockade that started in March and closed its border to almost all travelers.
The Times provides free access to Much of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus Briefing, like all our newsletters, is free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
Epidemiologists weigh its risks.
The Times recently surveyed more than 500 epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists about when they hope to feel comfortable doing 20 daily activities again.
More than 40 percent said that, except for a vaccine or treatment for the virus, they would wait a year or more before attending a wedding or funeral, or meeting with someone they did not know well. The activity they were most likely to give up forever? Hug or shake hands with a friend. "I think the handshake is dead," replied a scientist.
But not all normality is lost: More than half of epidemiologists said they might be ready to dine at a restaurant in three months to a year. And there are a few things they would consider doing now, like visiting the doctor, cutting their hair, and taking an overnight vacation.
National concern: Despite states lifting restrictions, many Americans are not ready to return to their pre-pandemic lives. Two-thirds of voters would be uncomfortable getting on a plane or attending a large gathering, according to a new NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll. And 63 percent say they now always wear a mask when interacting with others in public.
Reopens
Casinos in Las Vegas They have reopened, with distributors behind Plexiglas, frequently sanitized dies and temperature controls. But the city faces extreme challenges in finding contacts.
Boston It is one of the few places in the USA. USA where some hospitals have allowed priests to perform the Catholic practice known as last rites, after they were trained to safely anoint Covid-19 patients.
Canada reopened its border with the EE. USA to allow immediate entry for family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents.
Here is a summary of the restrictions in the 50 states..
What else are we following?
Officials from the World Health Organization said that symptom-free patients are not driving the spread of the virus, calling the asymptomatic spread "very rare," reports CNBC.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended radical changes in American offices. In some cases, the rules will transform daily work offices into fortified sites that resemble biohazard laboratories.
A new study found that closing orders prevent 60 million infections in the US. USA And about 285 million in China, according to The Washington Post.
The virus has found fertile ground in large rural families. Some crowded homes in remote areas are more deadly than city blocks, The Wall Street Journal reports.
How is food aid provided during a pandemic? Just look at the Sikhs, who have long provided free large-scale meals as an essential part of their faith.
Health officials said a dozen new cases in Pennsylvania can be traced back to a recent "beach house meeting,quot; on the Jersey shore, reports The New York Post.
Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old climate activist, is asking other climate activists to avoid major protests and move their organization online amid the outbreak, The Verge reports.
What are you doing
My daughter and I are on opposite coasts. I capture the mini crossword of the day from The Times of the day from my email and send it to him. She e-mails it completed, commenting on the level of difficulty. This daily ritual helps us both feel connected when we cannot visit in person as often as we normally would.
– Jeff Dickerson, Mount Tabor, N.J.
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.
Register here to receive the information by email.
Email your thoughts to [email protected] Did a friend send you the briefing? Sign up here.