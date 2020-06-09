Coronavirus (MN): COVID-19 cases increase by 307; 20 additional reported deaths – Up News Info

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported Tuesday that there are now 307 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 20 more deaths.

Additional deaths bring the state's death toll to 1,217.

Currently 455 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 199 in intensive care beds. Health officials closely monitor the ICU's capacity, although the number of ICU beds used by people with COVID-19 appears to be on a downward trajectory.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state now stands at 28,523. Of that number, 24,221 have been recovered and do not need isolation.

There has been concern over an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the large daily protests in the Twin Cities, some of which have attracted thousands of people. The MDH has urged those who attended protests, vigils and cleanup events to be tested for the virus.

The state's goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests per day, which is enough for any resident with symptoms to get tested. On Monday, more than 7,700 people were tested for the virus.

For most people, the symptoms of COVID-19 are mild, such as fever and cough. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and people with underlying problems.

