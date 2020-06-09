Coronavirus cases exceed 64,000 in L.A. County Officials look for ways to support businesses as they reopen – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County rose to 64,699 and the death toll rose to 2,655 on Monday, as county officials considered allowing a broader range of businesses to reopen later in the week.

Authorities said it was important to note that the number of deaths and newly confirmed cases released by the county tend to be lower on Mondays and Tuesdays due to a delay in reporting over the weekend.

The county announced 10 new COVID-19-related deaths, with only one from a skilled nursing facility and 878 new cases.

Cases and deaths have continued to rise steadily in the county, but health officials said key indicators, such as hospitalization rates, have remained stable or decreased, allowing the continued reopening of businesses such as restaurants and salons. hail.

County officials said they were in the process of reviewing guidelines released by the state last week that allow for the reopening of bars, camps, schools and child care facilities and film / TV production companies.

"The county is actively reviewing state guidelines to determine how these organizations can reopen with necessary safeguards and with current precautions," said County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. "An announcement will be made before Friday about which sectors can reopen with their final protocols.

"This is another important milestone for the county as we continue our path to recovery and the transition from safer at home to safer at work and safer in our communities," he said.

And as the county moves forward with plans to reopen, health and elected officials have expressed concern that the recent protests against police brutality may lead to an increase in new infections, which could put more pressure on area hospitals.

Barger said the county continued to monitor health data that will play a crucial role in the decision to authorize the reopening of more parts of the economy.

In addition to allowing the reopening of additional businesses, the county said it was also looking for ways to support those business owners.

Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn co-authored a motion asking for grants of up to $ 3,000 for companies with fewer than 100 employees to help cover the costs of masks, hand sanitizers, and other safety-related supplies.

Supervisors said ensuring compliance with public health regulations was critical not only to limit the possibility of an increase in COVID-19 cases, but also for consumer confidence.

Supervisors requested that $ 60 million be identified, including through disclosure to private partners, to help businesses succeed under the new regulations, which would allow the county to offer grants to up to 20,000 business owners.

If passed as drafted, the motion would prioritize companies in historically underserved communities and companies affected by the recent protests.

The board will consider the motion Tuesday during a public conference call.

