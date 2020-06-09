Confusion reigns when the UN rushes the mask and the virus spreads advice

LONDON – It is a topic that has been discussed for months, both by experts and by people who walk through parks around the world: can people who do not feel sick transmit the coronavirus, and if so, we should all wear masks to stop it ?

Even the World Health Organization can't seem to understand it. On Tuesday, the UN health agency was quick to explain the apparently contradictory comments it has made in recent days on the two related issues.

The confusion and mixed messages only make controlling the pandemic much more difficult, experts say.

"If you are giving them confusing messages or they are not convinced why they should do something, like wear masks, they will just ignore it," said Ivo Vlaev, professor of behavioral science at the University of Warwick.

The communications debacle highlighted the WHO's move to its old mask council, a review that took place months after many other organizations and countries already recommended people to wear masks.

On Friday, the WHO changed its mask council, recommending that people wear cloth masks if they were unable to maintain social distancing, were over the age of 60, or had underlying medical conditions. Part of the reasoning, WHO officials said, was to account for the possibility that transmission could occur in people who had the disease but had no symptoms yet.

But when Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical leader on COVID-19 was asked about the frequency of this type of transmission this week, she said: "It still seems rare that asymptomatic people actually transmit onward."

On Tuesday Van Kerkhove said he was referring to some studies, not the full picture.

Still, many other scientists were stunned by the description of the asymptomatic spread as "rare," saying there is plenty of evidence that people can spread the disease before symptoms occur.

"I was surprised by the conviction of that statement because there have clearly been people who have passed the infection on before developing symptoms," said Keith Neal, an infectious disease expert at the University of Nottingham who has advised the UK government on outbreak control. .

The details of how well the coronavirus spreads under different circumstances are not well understood and are still being studied. But this is what scientists say and experts recommend based on what is known:

CAN PEOPLE WHO DO NOT FEEL ILL SPREAD THE ILLNESS?

We do not know WHO has maintained for months that the vast majority of the spread of COVID-19 comes from people with symptoms such as fever or cough, and that transmission from people who do not feel sick is not believed to be a major factor in the illness.

In a hastily organized event on social media on Tuesday to try to clear up the confusion, WHO chief emergency officer Dr. Michael Ryan said "both symptomatic and asymptomatic people are part of the transmission cycle "but it was not clear how much each contributed to the spread of the disease. .

DOES THE USE OF A MASK HELP?

Probably. Wearing a mask may not protect you from getting sick [your eyes are likely still exposed], but health experts believe that you can prevent the disease from spreading without knowing it by acting as a physical barrier.

COVID-19 is transmitted through respiratory droplets, so wearing a mask will prevent those droplets from reaching others. While the majority of the spread is believed to occur from coughing and sneezing, Ryan said there are some suggestions that even acting like singing or yelling could transmit the virus to people who still don't show symptoms.

WHY DO WE NOT KNOW SAFELY?

It's complicated, especially since the virus was only identified in late December. Some scientists said the WHO distinction between people who are truly asymptomatic, those who are infected with COVID-19 but who never show symptoms, and those who are pre-symptomatic and develop symptoms later, is part of the problem.

While truly asymptomatic people are probably not responsible for the significant spread of the virus, several studies have documented that people spread the disease before they get sick, and some experts say recognizing and stopping this type of transmission is critical to controlling the pandemic.

Detailed studies and testing of people who test positive for the coronavirus but show no symptoms are needed to determine if they spread the disease, and few have been done so far.

Why can't scientists agree?

Although numerous studies have suggested that people can spread the virus before they have symptoms, the WHO has largely ruled out those that are anecdotal or has pointed out that they were based on models.

Babak Javid, a doctor of infectious diseases at Cambridge University Hospital, says many scientists are persuaded by the studies published so far and think that the WHO should publish the data it cites to explain why it believes transmission of the disease in people without symptoms it is "rare,quot;. "

"If you are going to make a really important statement like that, it would be good to back it up," Javid said. "I think the WHO is an important organization, but they have made many statements that have been misleading."

WHO's Ryan said the agency promised to be honest and transparent and welcomed the scientific debate it has sparked.

___

Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report.