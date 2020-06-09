Commissioners vote to remove Confederate monument outside of Tarrant County Courthouse – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH () – Tarrant Co. commissioners voted 4-0 to remove a highly overhauled memorial honoring Confederate war soldiers currently in front of the county's historic courthouse.

Commissioner J.D. Johnson abstained.

Its decision comes after activists who denounced the death of George Floyd held protests and covered the monument over the weekend. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in Minneapolis police custody after an officer pressed his knee against his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Previously resistant to demands for monument removal, commissioners will now decide where to relocate it.

A citizen named Phil offered an idea: "If you are looking for a place to put the Confederate monument … there is plenty of room at the bottom of Lake Lewisville."

The marker was erected in 1953 and was paid for by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.