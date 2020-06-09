Colton Underwood jokes bitterly about his Cassie Randolph Split and "Bachelor,quot; fans think it was "coming soon!"

As fans know, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are no longer together and it looks like the breakup is not over yet. After he scoffed at their breakup while chatting with Sean Lowe, "Bachelor's,quot; partner, about how long couples on the show last, people thought it was too awkward and too soon!

Like their romance, Colton noted that Bachelor's relationships don't tend to last and this happened only a week or so after he and Cassie split after two years together.

On May 29, the two released a statement stating that they should be just friends after all!

Before Sean Lowe's season aired yesterday, the most recent Bachelor posted about it to promote the special called: The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever.

It was then that Colton shared his thoughts in the comments section, noting that couples formed in The Bachelor don't tend to last.

‘Tomorrow night, my entire season will air in a three-hour condensed format for Bachelor G.O.A.T. Really excited to share my entire journey with all of you. I am also excited to get back those 15 minutes of fame that I have been desperately seeking for the past 7 years. No spoilers, please, "joked Sean.

The photo showed him proposing to his wife Catherine Giudici, his face playfully covered by a marker.

Colton then commented bitterly: "I hope you continue with her!"

Fans reacted quickly, saying things like, "Coming soon bro." / ‘This comment makes it obvious that Cassie was the one who broke up with you. I am sad and angry. " I assumed she was the one who stopped, I mean she already left once and he chased her and begged her on national television to return her. "

Fans of the show still remember how determined Colton was to be with Cassie even though he wanted to leave the show at some point because he couldn't see a future with him.

While he managed to get her to at least date him if she didn't marry him, in the end, things obviously didn't work out.



