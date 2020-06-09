Colton Underwood faces violent reaction after joking about Cassie Randolph Split

Instagram

Colton, who starred in season 23 of & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39 ;, jokes about his past relationship with Cassie in a comment below Sean Lowe's Instagram post promoting & # 39; The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever & # 39 ;.

It's not even been two weeks since Colton Underwood announced their separation from Cassie Randolph, with whom he dated for two years. However, it appears that "The Bachelor"The alum no longer feels pain from the breakup, as she seemed to mock him with a joke.

Colton joked about his past relationship with Cassie in a comment below. Sean Lowethe Instagram post that he promotes "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever"." Tomorrow night, my entire season will air in a 3-hour condensed format for Bachelor G.O.A.T. Really excited to share my journal with you all, "Sean wrote in the caption.

"I'm also excited to get back those 15 minutes of play I've been desperately looking for for the past seven years. No spoilers, please," he added. In response to the post, Colton joked, "Hopefully you stick with it!"

Fans, however, weren't here for their pranks. "Too soon, brother," someone reminded him of the 28-year-old star. Someone else chimed in: "This comment makes it obvious that Cassie was the one who broke up with you. I'm sad and angry." Echoing the sentiment, another user said, "I assumed she was the one who was interrupted, I mean she already left once and he chased her and begged on national television to return her."

Colton and Cassie met in season 23 of "The Bachelor" in which Colton sent his other finalists, Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams, because he was determined to be with Cassie. However, he announced on Instagram on May 29 that they decided to go their separate ways. "It's been a crazy few months, to say the least, Cass and I have been reflecting a lot. Sometimes people are destined to be friends, and that's fine. We have both grown immensely and been through that." together, so this is not the end of our story, it is the beginning of a whole new chapter for us, "he wrote.

In her own post, Cassie shared, "Colton and I broke up, but we decided to remain a part of our lives. With everything we've been through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton a lot and have enormous respect for the ".